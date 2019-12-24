WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for Allyson Watterson who was last seen on December 22 while hiking with a man.

Allyson is 5'7", 120 pounds, and her hair is dyed teal. She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder and has a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm. She was last seen hiking just north of North Plains.

She was wearing an orange/yellow colored hoodie, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was carrying a red backpack.

If you have any information about where Allyson might be, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Washington County Sheriff's Office