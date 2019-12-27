WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Allyson Watterson has been missing for five days in Washington County and while it’s still not known what happened to the 20-year-old, deputies on Friday provided a little bit of insight into their investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent two tweets Friday afternoon asking for help from specific people.

The first tweet was an ask of people who live in the search area, north of North Plains, where Allyson was last seen on Dec. 22.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you live in the area and remember getting a knock on your door late at night on Dec. 22, around midnight, that you give them a call at 503-629-0111. Even if you didn’t answer the door, but remember a knock, deputies want to hear from you.

The second tweet was focused on someone who deputies believe gave an iPhone to Allyson’s mom, Misty. The sheriff’s office said this person was a customer at Reedville Café in Hillsboro and they gave the cellphone to Misty within the past month. If you’re that person, the sheriff’s office also asks that you call them at 503-629-0111.

Authorities said they haven't been able to ping the location of Allyson's cellphone because it is a wi-fi only phone.

The circumstances around Allyson’s disappearance are still unclear. Initially, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said she went missing while hiking with her boyfriend on Dec. 22 in an area north of North Plains. Allyson’s boyfriend was taken into custody on Christmas Eve on charges unrelated to her disappearance.

However, on Friday, authorities disputed that Allyson was hiking. Her mother said Allyson and her boyfriend were visiting a friend when their car broke down, they went looking for help and got separated. Deputies later said it's not clear what they were doing and that is part of the investigation.

