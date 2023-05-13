Shooting in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood leaves one dead

Police were called to an apartment complex on North Portsmouth Avenue late Friday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died at a hospital following a shooting late Friday night in the Portsmouth neighborhood, Portland police said.

Officers from North Precinct were called to the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death. He has not yet been identified.

There were a few shell casings seen outside the Portsmouth Manor apartments that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Investigators have not released information about a suspect.

This is the 33rd homicide of the year according to reports from the Portland Police Bureau and the third reported fatal shooting in four days.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395 and reference case number 23-124584.

