Police identify brothers killed in shooting outside of Southwest Portland businesses

Dilrajpal and Guriqbal Singh were allegedly gunned down May 3 by a man with the same last name, but Portland police say they were not related to the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday identified two men who were shot and killed outside of a Southwest Portland strip mall last week. The two men were brothers, the agency said.

Dilrajpal Singh, 33, and Guriqbal Singh, 27, each died as a result of homicide by gunshot, according to the medical examiner's office. Their family has been notified of their deaths.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. Officers responded to reports of the shooting on Southwest Barbur Boulevard near JJ's Café, arriving to find both men dead in the parking lot.

Officers detained a man at the scene, later identified as 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh. Police ultimately arrested him, booking him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder.

Though the suspect shares a last name with the victims, PPB said that the brothers were not related to the alleged shooter.

While it's unclear what, precisely, precipitated the shooting, police said in an affidavit that video surveillance captured what happened. Jobanpreet Singh and two "colleagues" were sitting outside at a table when some kind of disagreement happened between them and the two brothers, the affidavit describes.

When one of the brothers "walked quickly" toward the suspect with a phone in his hand, Jobanpreet Singh drew a handgun and pointed at them. Though the brothers "immediately turned and ran away," Jobanpreet began firing, the affidavit says — continuing to fire until both men fell to the ground.

On the day of the shooting, a witness told KGW that they heard between six and seven gunshots. Another witness, located at a neighboring business, said that the two men were killed in what appeared to be an attempted robbery or assault in the parking lot.