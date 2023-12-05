Man dead after shooting in Northeast Portland

Late Thursday night, a police sergeant who was on patrol was flagged down and directed to a man who appeared to have been shot, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood late Thursday night.

Around 11:46 p.m., a Portland police sergeant who was on patrol at Northeast 112nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. The sergeant was directed to an injured man just east of the intersection, according to Portland police. The sergeant requested emergency medical services, but the man was dead.

The initial investigation shows that the man was shot, Portland police said, but the official cause of his death hasn't been determined yet and he hasn't been identified.

Police did not locate any suspects and no arrests have been made in the case.

Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Thursday's shooting marked the second deadly shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood in less than a week. A man was found shot and killed Tuesday evening following a shooting in the intersection of East Burnside Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue near the Menlo Park Safe Rest Village. No arrests have been made in that incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Thursday is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 or, Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0449, and reference case number 23-123499.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

