1 shot, killed in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood

Portland police responded to a shooting at the intersection of East Burnside Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue on Tuesday evening that left one man dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting in Portland's Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday evening, Portland Police Bureau reported.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the intersection of East Burnside Street and Northeast 122nd Avenue near the Menlo Park Safe Rest Village. When responding officers arrived on scene they found a man who was dead.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released what led up to the shooting or whether they were looking for any suspects.

The identity of the man is being withheld until the Medical Examiner releases the cause of death, and after family members have been notified.

East Burnside Street will be closed between Northeast 122nd and 126th Avenue for the investigation. MAX lines in that area are also shut down in both directions.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to contact Detective Scott Broughton at scott.broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774, or Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833. Reference case number 23-121352.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

