Man dead after shooting at McCoy Park in Portland

A man has been shot and killed overnight at a Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood, Portland police say.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at McCoy Park in Portland.

On Friday at 11:14 p.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers from the North Precinct were dispatched to a report of a shooting near North Fessenden Street and North Newman Avenue. When officers arrived they located an adult male deceased.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit has responded to investigate, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871.

During the investigation, North Newman Avenue is closed between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street, North Fiske Avenue is closed between North Fessenden Street and North Newark Street.