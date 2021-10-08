Police arrest murder suspect following car chase in Southeast Portland

Matthew Clement is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Newell in a house near Southeast 128th Avenue and Stark Street on Oct. 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a murder suspect following a car chase on Interstate 205 in Southeast Portland Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Matthew Clement, 42, is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Newell, 41, in a house near Southeast 128th Avenue and Stark Street on Oct. 1.

On Oct. 7 around 11:14 a.m., two officers saw Clement driving a black BMW and attempted to stop him in the area of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 84th Avenue. PPB said Clement drove away and went onto I-205 southbound for about six miles. Officers followed him, until Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the BMW near Southeast Clackamas Road and Bevington Avenue and took Clement into custody.

Clement was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges including murder in the first-degree, robbery in the first-degree and unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude, reckless driving and a parole violation.

PPB has not released any further details surrounding the fatal shooting on Oct. 1. Police officers have also not said whether Clement and Newell knew each other.