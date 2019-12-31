PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 45-year-old Portland man reached a settlement with Portland State University after campus officers shot and killed the man during an altercation in June 2018.

“We have come to a resolution that acknowledges our profound loss," said Washington's widow, Michelle. "However, the pain and emptiness that we are consumed with daily will be part of us for the rest of our lives."

Jason Washington, 45, was shot while witnesses said he was trying to break up a fight near the intersection of Southwest Broadway and College Street. He had a concealed carry permit, was carrying a gun at the time and his weapon fell from its holster, landing on the ground. When he reached to pick it up, the officers shot him, witnesses said.

Neither officer in the incident received any criminal charges.

RELATED: No charges for PSU officers who shot, killed Jason Washington, grand jury rules

At the time, Washington’s widow, Michelle Washington said, “Although my family and I are disappointed the PSU officers will not face criminal charges, we appreciate the hard work of those serving on the grand jury. I will be looking to my attorney, Christopher Larsen, to guide us through the next steps in this process. We want those responsible for the death of my husband to be held accountable. We will always remember and love Jason and know he was needlessly killed while attempting to keep the peace.”

Washington’s family reached a settlement of claim against Portland state for $1,000,000. Some of that money will be used to create the Jason Washington Memorial Scholarship.

The university also agreed to require officers to complete additional training.

“Mr. Washington’s death was tragic, and our campus community mourns his loss,” said Interim President Stephen Percy, noting that Washington was a Navy veteran and long-time U.S. Postal Service worker. “His death made us significantly reassess our approach to campus safety.”

RELATED: Body camera videos, police report shed light on PSU shooting of Jason Washington

In October of 2019, a new comprehensive campus safety plan was put into action. Officers will receive enhanced training in de-escalation techniques to minimize use of force, there will be increased oversight by a university committee made up of students, faculty and community members, there will be student safety ambassadors and new safety officers. The plan will also ensure that PSU expands its building security measures and the coordination between officers and crisis intervention and support services professionals.



“We are grateful that the members of the Washington family were willing to work with PSU to resolve their claims,” Percy said. “This is an important and meaningful step in the healing process for PSU.”



"Our goal is that these changes will bring about awareness and help prevent this type of tragedy from ever occurring again. We pray that no family will ever endure the pain and suffering of losing someone as irreplaceable as Jason," Michelle Washington said.

“Our focus for the future will be to keep Jason’s memory alive by establishing a memorial scholarship. This will serve as a reminder of Jason’s huge impact on not only his family and friends but the entire community. Jason is and always will be remembered as a God-loving, caring family man that was a friend to all,” she said.

RELATED: PSU students demand campus police be disarmed

RELATED: Protesters demand disarming campus police at PSU board meeting



