'If you see people running, it’s time to go': Two injured in shooting, stabbing near Mississippi Street Fair in North Portland

Police said the shooting victim was a woman who’d just left the street fair and wasn’t connected to the violent disturbance.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Oregon — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after two people were injured near a North Portland street fair, Saturday night.

Witnesses told police that around 8:15 p.m. they saw a man with a gun fighting with a man who had a knife near the street fair. Police said it appeared that one man was stabbed near North Mississippi Avenue and North Beech Street. The fight then moved a few blocks away and the shooting happened at North Kerby Avenue and North Failing Street. As bullets flew, police said one of them struck a woman who'd just left the street fair, seriously injuring the innocent bystander.

“It makes me cry just thinking about it,” said Jennie Baker, a producer with The Low Bar Chorale.

The band had been performing at North Mississippi and North Beech Street when the shooting happened. Baker captured video of crowds of people, including young children, running away from North Mississippi Street. The band stopped playing and also ran to safety.

“They looked scared, they looked upset,” said Baker. “If you see people running, it’s time to go.”

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects and the stabbing victim has not come forward.

Investigators are asking people who live or work near the crime scenes to check video from doorbell cameras and surveillance systems for criminal activity between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Anyone with video or information about the case is asked to call Detective Sara Clark at 503-823-0422 or email Sara.Clark@police.portlandoregon.gov. The public may also submit anonymous tips to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here