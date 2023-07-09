One dead after shooting in Portland's Centennial neighborhood

A man was found dead on Southeast 174th Avenue near Mill Street following a shooting late Sunday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon death in East Portland.

Officers were called to Southeast 174th Avenue near Mill Street around 4:25 p.m. following a reported shooting.

A man was found dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified pending an autopsy by the medical examiner to determine cause of death and family notification.

Police say nobody was detained and there has not been an arrest.

This is the 46th homicide of the year reported by Portland police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-180335.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

