Victim of Lloyd District shooting dies at the scene

Portland police said the shooting happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. Friday night near Northeast 6th and Holladay.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said that one person is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District on Friday night.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded just after 9:45 p.m. to a report of someone shot at Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street.

Police arrived to find an injured man at the scene. PPB said that officers applied trauma first aid and called for emergency medical services, but the victim died before they arrived.

Whoever shot the victim was gone by the time police arrived and no arrests have been made.

PPB's homicide unit responded to the scene to investigate. During the investigation, police shut down Northeast Holladay between Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 7th. Northeast 6th was closed between Northeast Hassalo Street and Northeast Pacific Street.

TriMet also said that the MAX Blue, Green and Red lines were disrupted near the Oregon Convention Center, just southwest of the shooting scene, due to the police activity. The agency said that shuttle buses would instead serve stations between the convention center and Hollywood transit center. Delays were expected for the duration.

Road closures and MAX disruptions were still in place as of 11 p.m. Saturday night.

According to PPB statistics currently gathered through the end of May, Portland has seen at least 443 shootings this year. This death is believed to be 39th homicide that the agency has responded to thus far.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen via e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-2079. Reference case number 23-165334.