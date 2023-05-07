Multiple shootings overnight in Portland; 2 men dead, 2 people injured

All of the shootings happened early Wednesday morning, two in Northeast Portland and one in North Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men were killed and two other people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in three separate shootings early Wednesday morning in Portland.

Shooting on Northeast 131st Place

The first shooting happened at 12:48 a.m. in the area of Northeast 131st Place and Prescott Drive, just south of Sandy Boulevard. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found a man dead at the scene.

No arrests were made and police didn't report any suspect information. The man who was killed won't be identified until family has been notified, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Det. JD McGuire at jeff.mcguire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-176187.

Shooting at bar on Northeast Lombard Street

The second shooting happened at 1:55 a.m. at Cracker Box Tavern, located near the intersection of Northeast Lombard Street and Simpson Street. Portland police said two people were hurt and one of them suffered life-threatening injuries. PPB did not say if they arrested anyone or identify either of the people who were shot. Police have not released any other information about this incident.

Shooting on North Exeter Avenue

The third shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of North Exeter Avenue, between Houghton Street and Willis Boulevard, just east of Portsmouth Avenue. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found a man dead at the scene.

Police made no arrests and did not report any suspect information. Police said they'll identify the man who was killed after family has been notified.

During the investigation, North Exeter Avenue was closed from Willis Boulevard to Houghton Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 23-176254.

