Man injured in shooting at Pioneer Courthouse, across street from Pioneer Square in Portland

The shooting happened at Pioneer Courthouse, across from Pioneer Square. Southwest 6th Avenue is closed between Morrison Street and Yamhill Street, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal court security officer shot a man at Pioneer Courthouse on Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The person was taken to the hospital. Police said they don't believe the man's injuries are life-threatening. The security officer was not shot, according to police, but was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening "injuries related to an assault."

Police did not identify the man who was shot or the security officer, nor did they report on what led up to the shooting.

Southwest 6th Avenue is closed between Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest Yamhill Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Pioneer Courthouse Square is also closed, PPB said.

The shooting happened around 6:31 a.m. Monday. PPB Central Precinct officers who responded found the man injured in the street and provided first aid, including a "chest seal" before paramedics arrived, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Mike Schmerber at michael.schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 or Det. Erik Kammerer at erik.kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762. Please reference Case No. 23-174369.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Police said they'll release additional information when appropriate.

