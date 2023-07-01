Portland man beats naked cyclists with metal pipe; hate crime charges filed

The attack happened on June 3 near Northwest 19th Avenue and Flanders Street. A suspect is in custody facing assault and bias crime charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Oregon — A man is facing hate crime and assault charges for allegedly attacking a group of naked cyclists in Northwest Portland's Nob Hill neighborhood.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the assault happened on June 3 near Northwest 19th Avenue and Flanders Street. A group of nine unclothed cyclists were on a bike ride when police said 39-year-old Robert Houchins confronted them.

Houchins picked up a 3-foot metal pipe and hit two of the men while yelling "get out of here," along with a homophobic slur, according to the affidavit. Court documents noted one of the injured identifies as gay.

A witness told police that Houchins swung the pipe "baseball-like," hitting the victims across the back. It's unclear how badly they were hurt.

Police arrested Houchins near the crime scene and noted he still had the pipe with him. Houchins was lodged in Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail on multiple charges including second-degree assault and first-degree bias crime.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here

See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections