Man fatally stabbed in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.
The stabbing happened in the Buckman neighborhood around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Southeast 12th Avenue and Madison Street. When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene who had died of apparent stab wounds. Police did not identify the victim.
PPB said the suspect or suspects had left the area by the time officers arrived. Nobody has been arrested. Police reported no suspect information.
Southeast 12th Avenue was closed between Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, and Southeast Madison Street was closed between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue during the investigation.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing. Anyone with information should reach out to Detective Brad Clifton at brad.clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696, or Detective Calvin Goldring at calvin.goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256. Please reference case number 23-173331.