Man fatally stabbed in Southeast Portland

The stabbing happened early Sunday morning in the Buckman neighborhood. No arrests were made.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was fatally stabbed in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The stabbing happened in the Buckman neighborhood around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Southeast 12th Avenue and Madison Street. When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene who had died of apparent stab wounds. Police did not identify the victim.

PPB said the suspect or suspects had left the area by the time officers arrived. Nobody has been arrested. Police reported no suspect information.

Southeast 12th Avenue was closed between Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, and Southeast Madison Street was closed between 11th Avenue and 13th Avenue during the investigation.