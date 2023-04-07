Father seeks the person responsible for his son's death in Northeast Portland hit-and-run

Travis Philmlee II was killed while trying to stop a driver who was throwing fireworks among the homeless camps along Northeast 33rd Drive.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Travis Philmlee Sr. misses his son and namesake, Travis Philmlee II.

"He was a great kid," Philmlee Sr. said. "Everyone loved him. He didn't have any enemies."

He certainly did not have any enemies amongst the campers along Northeast 33rd Drive in Northeast Portland. The Philmlees have called this camp home for about two months.

They were at the camp on the night of June 29 when there was a loud explosion, Philmlee Sr. recounted.

"I could feel the concussion wave right here and I could see the explosion right here above this trailer. At the same time a truck went flying by at 50 to 60 mph," Philmlee Sr. said.

Portland police said that somebody was driving around in a lifted white pickup truck, throwing fireworks out the window among the RVs, cars and tents that make up the Northeast 33rd Drive camps.

The Philmlees were frustrated and scared. Philmlee Sr. said his son took matters into his own hands. He tried throwing a hammer at the truck, but missed. When the younger Philmlee stepped into the road to retrieve the hammer, a driver who was chasing after the white truck hit him.

"He flew and landed and I was running to him," Philmlee Sr. said. "I've seen people die. I'm former military, decorated military and all that. I've seen it, worked in hospitals. I knew he was dead instantly."

Philmlee Sr. said the driver who hit his son, who may be homeless herself, returned and apologized, but then left and has not been seen since. Philmlee Sr. said he is not necessarily angry with her.

"You can't blame everyone but there's one person who knew what they were doing ahead of time and did it purposely and it was the truck driver," Philmlee Sr. said.

That truck and its driver have not been seen since the crash either. It is not sitting well with Philmlee Sr. He wants justice for his son.

"Oh my God, he was everything to me," he said.

Philmlee Sr. said he will not rest until somebody is held accountable for his son's death.

"He didn't deserve it," Philmlee Sr. said. "I've got karma coming. I may have deserved some pain in life, but this kid was innocent."