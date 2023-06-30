Driver kills man in hit-and-run in Northeast Portland

The deadly crash happened on Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road early Friday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.

It happened just before midnight on Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road in Portland's Sunderland neighborhood. Police officers and medics found a man dead when they arrived to the area. The suspect took off before officers were called, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

PPB did not immediately release any information about the suspect or their vehicle.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team investigated. During the investigation, Northeast 33rd Drive was closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

As of June 30, 31 people have died in crashed in Portland so far this year, according to PPB data. Of those crashes, five were hit-and-runs.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

