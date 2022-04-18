RV hit with explosive in NE Portland; woman escapes injury

The Portland Police Bureau said that someone in a moving truck tossed an explosive under the occupied RV early Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An arson investigation is underway after someone threw an explosive device at an occupied RV in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Firefighters from Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) responded to reports of an RV fire shortly before 5 a.m. at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Sunderland. The fire crews arrived to find that community members had already extinguished the flames with fire extinguishers.

The fire had been caused by some kind of explosive, firefighters learned. They called in arson investigators and Portland police to investigate.

An initial investigation found that a suspect or suspects drove by in a large yellow box truck, possibly a rented moving truck, and either threw or rolled the explosive under the RV.

A woman had been inside of the RV when the explosion happened, but she escaped the vehicle unharmed.

Both PPB and PF&R are collecting any information, witness accounts, video or photos that would help with the investigation. Anyone with something to contribute can call the tip line 503-823-FIRE or email Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-102510.

During demonstrations in Northeast Portland to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya on Saturday night, police said that some demonstrators smashed windows and launched "explosive devices" at a Starbucks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Several banks were also vandalized, police said.