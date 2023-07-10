Police identify 19-year-old who was shot and killed July 5 in North Portland

Keanu Michael Lorton went by the name "Nunu," his family said. There have been no arrests and police have reported no suspect information.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed in North Portland early in the morning on Wednesday, July 5. The victim's name is Keanu Michael Lorton. He was 19 years old. His family said he went by the name "Nunu."

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said the cause was death by gunshot.

The shooting happened at 2:38 a.m. in the area of North Exeter Avenue, between Houghton Street and Willis Boulevard, just east of Portsmouth Avenue. Officers responded to a reported shooting and found Lorton dead at the scene.

Lorton's family released the following photo of him.

As of Monday, police have made no arrests and haven't reported any suspect information.

"Very unsettling," neighbor Randy Bush told KGW on July 5. "I'm glad I didn't know who it was. I feel bad it was in the neighborhood. Close to home."

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176254.

During the investigation on July 5, North Exeter Avenue was closed from Willis Boulevard to Houghton Street.

