1 shot, 1 killed in crash in Southeast Portland Saturday night

Police say they found two vehicles involved with one rolled over and a gunshot victim in the Mill Park neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles, one which rolled over, leaving one person dead and another being treated for a gunshot wound in the Mill Park neighborhood of Southeast Portland late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:19 p.m. at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. One of the drivers had a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on a passenger in another car who had life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

Police don't believe the shooting took place at the crash location. No arrests have been made. No further details about what led up to the shooting and crash have been released. The Portland Police Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is investigating along with the Enhanced Community Safety Team and Focused Intervention Team.

Portland police asks anyone with information to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-179745.

Streets in the area were closed for several hours overnight but have since reopened.

This is the 34th fatal crash this year in Portland and the sixth within the last 16 days according to the Portland Police Bureau.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here