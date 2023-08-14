'I don't want to die out here': Portland puts homeless camp sweeps on pause amid heat wave

Many homeless people don’t know of the pause in sweeps and are still moving their camps amid these dangerous conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The heat stuck to David Bentley like glue. Homeless on Portland’s Central Eastside, he soaked an old red t-shirt in his limited water supply to wash the dirt and sweat from his arms.

“I’m not trying to always put off that image that we live in dirt,” he said. His hands remained stained with black grime as he moved carts loaded with blankets and rugs to his next campsite.

He's been in a race against the clock since his campsite under the I-84 ramp was posted for removal Friday, leaving him with at least three days to move.

“You're making people move their stuff no matter what the weather. We’re exhausting ourselves just so you can come along and push us around and take our stuff some more,” he said of Rapid Response, the company hired by the city of Portland to clear illegal campsites.

Bentley is worried about saving his belongings instead of staying cool on a day when triple-digit temperatures scorch Portland.

Across the river in Old Town, staff from Blanchet House, a day center and shelter for homeless people, hand out ice-cold bottles of water to make life on the streets a little easier.

HEAT WAVE & HOMELESS | The city of Portland has paused homeless camp removals during this week's heat wave.



Mayor @tedwheeler has also declared a State of Emergency, which ends on Friday.

“We shouldn't take any action that isn't helping people survive during this extreme period of heat,” said Blanchet House executive director Scott Kerman.

He’s now calling on the city to stop clearing homeless camps like Bentley’s during this week’s heat wave.



“I know there's a lot of energy right now in our community, whether it's sweeps or the camping ban, for there to be something done about unsanctioned camping. If you feel that way, this is not the time for it. This is a time when sweeping people, moving them out of their space, could actually be deadly,” Kerman said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told KGW on Monday that camp removals are currently on pause due to the excessive heat warning, which also prompted the mayor to declare a state of emergency that ends on Friday.

In light of today's extreme heat, we are opening the following cooling shelter sites!



Please share with unhoused neighbors in your area and those who may not have access to an AC or other ways of staying cool in their spaces. pic.twitter.com/td3UuKhs68 — PDX/MultCo Joint Office of Homeless Services (@multco_johs) August 13, 2023