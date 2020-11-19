City clears homeless camp outside Laurelhurst Park

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement that the sweep was done "to ensure the health and safety of people living in our community."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless campers were cleared from an area outside Laurelhurst Park on Thursday morning.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan said in separate statements that the sweep was done to ensure the health and safety of people living in the Portland community and using shared public spaces.

Wheeler added that outreach workers were at the site nearly every day for the past two weeks.

“We created and offered alternative warm, dry indoor spaces for people to go where they have access to hygiene, water, food and services,” Wheeler said. “We posted the site clearly and with ample warning so people were aware that a change was needed.”

Ryan said the work of clearing encampments is "both complex and challenging," but that the city remains "committed to doing the difficult and necessary work to address all aspects of this crisis."

"Moving forward, we will continue providing compassionate alternatives to street camping while preventing large-scale camps that block sidewalks and rights of way, creating public safety and health risks, and obstructing access to shared community spaces," he added.

Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) said the location where people were staying was not on Portland Parks & Recreation property, so that department was not part of Thursday's sweep.

"City staff are offering to help people get to and live in Mt. Scott Community Center," Ross said. "It's one of two PP&R community centers being used as shelters for people experiencing homelessness."

Here’s the full statement from Mayor Wheeler:

We are taking action at Laurelhurst Park to ensure the health and safety of people living in our community and of our shared public spaces. Outreach workers have been on-site almost daily for the last two weeks. We created and offered alternative warm, dry indoor spaces for people to go where they have access to hygiene, water, food and services. We posted the site clearly and with ample warning so people were aware that a change was needed.

Moving forward, we will continue providing compassionate alternatives to street camping while preventing large-scale camps that block sidewalks and rights of way, creating public safety and health risks and obstructing access to shared community spaces.

As we continue to address sites that pose risks to public and environmental health and safety, we will be deliberate in ensuring we continue to thoughtfully and sustainably balance a broad variety of needs and expectations.