Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade marches through Portland's eastside: 'This just feels so great'

The Grand Floral Parade kicks off from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in North Portland. The historic parade has been around for over 100 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's that time of the year again. The Grand Floral Parade took over Portland's east streets Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

"[I am] very excited, very excited," said Ila Dickison, a parade goer. "[I] can't wait to see the bands [and] everything!"

The historic parade has been around for over 100 years. This year, it attracted hundreds of families.

The route kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in North Portland and ended at Lloyd Center.

It, of course, caused road closures. Some Trimet bus routes continued — crossing straight through the parade at times. But families still managed to get themselves a front-row seat to the show.

"We are really excited for him to see the parade he has been talking about it all week," said the Anaya family.

The Anaya family said this was their first Rose City Parade, as a family, after missing last week's Starlight Parade because of traffic.

"I've lived here since 2005 but this is my first time," said one of the Anaya family members. "But I'm a parent now. So, [that motivated me to be here.]"

Others told KGW they are just happy to take all the parade festivities in with the sunny and dry weather.

"This is the first time we have made it over and we are looking forward to having a good time, seeing the parade on a beautiful morning," said Dale Bengtson. "I was pretty happy to see how many people are over here [in the Lloyd District.]"

For many, the Rose City Festival, and the parades that come with it, is the unofficial start to summer.

"This just feels so great," said a parade goer. "It's so good to see all the families and kids out here and everything. And my friends. I'm really excited about it."

If you missed the parade in person, you can watch a recorded live stream here.

Floats will also be on display at City Fair all weekend after the parade.

Here is the list of Grand Floral Parade awards this year:

Carlson Family Award

D.A.W.N. — Celebrating Ukraine

Floats

Hillmann Lueddemann Jr. Sweepstakes Award

Alaska Airlines

President’s Award

Royal Rosarian Foundation

Governor’s Award

Oregon Cultural Trust

Peg Roseboro Award

CareOregon

Grand Marshal Award

Fred Meyer

Mini floats

Dick Powers Picture Perfect Award (Best Mini-float)

Oregon City

Creative Excellence Award

The Oregonian

Theme Award

Portland Kaohsiung Sister City Association

Band Awards

Band Sweepstakes (Best Band in Parade)

Skyview High School — Vancouver, WA

Gold

Tualatin High School

Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School

Interlake High School

Battle Ground High School

Oregon City High School

Skyview High School

Columbia River High School

Silver

Hermiston High School

Hillsboro High School

EQUESTRIAN CLASS ENTRIES

Vern Hulit Award for Excellence in Preparation, Organization and Presentation

Jessica Sayward riding DeeJay