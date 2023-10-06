Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade marches through Portland's eastside: 'This just feels so great'

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's that time of the year again. The Grand Floral Parade took over Portland's east streets Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.
"[I am] very excited, very excited," said Ila Dickison, a parade goer. "[I] can't wait to see the bands [and] everything!"
The historic parade has been around for over 100 years. This year, it attracted hundreds of families.
The route kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in North Portland and ended at Lloyd Center.
It, of course, caused road closures. Some Trimet bus routes continued — crossing straight through the parade at times. But families still managed to get themselves a front-row seat to the show.
"We are really excited for him to see the parade he has been talking about it all week," said the Anaya family.
The Anaya family said this was their first Rose City Parade, as a family, after missing last week's Starlight Parade because of traffic.
"I've lived here since 2005 but this is my first time," said one of the Anaya family members. "But I'm a parent now. So, [that motivated me to be here.]"
Others told KGW they are just happy to take all the parade festivities in with the sunny and dry weather.
"This is the first time we have made it over and we are looking forward to having a good time, seeing the parade on a beautiful morning," said Dale Bengtson. "I was pretty happy to see how many people are over here [in the Lloyd District.]"
For many, the Rose City Festival, and the parades that come with it, is the unofficial start to summer.
"This just feels so great," said a parade goer. "It's so good to see all the families and kids out here and everything. And my friends. I'm really excited about it."
If you missed the parade in person, you can watch a recorded live stream here.
Floats will also be on display at City Fair all weekend after the parade.
Here is the list of Grand Floral Parade awards this year:
Carlson Family Award
D.A.W.N. — Celebrating Ukraine
Floats
Hillmann Lueddemann Jr. Sweepstakes Award
Alaska Airlines
President’s Award
Royal Rosarian Foundation
Governor’s Award
Oregon Cultural Trust
Peg Roseboro Award
CareOregon
Grand Marshal Award
Fred Meyer
Mini floats
Dick Powers Picture Perfect Award (Best Mini-float)
Oregon City
Creative Excellence Award
The Oregonian
Theme Award
Portland Kaohsiung Sister City Association
Band Awards
Band Sweepstakes (Best Band in Parade)
Skyview High School — Vancouver, WA
Gold
Tualatin High School
Shu-Te Home Economics & Commercial High School
Interlake High School
Battle Ground High School
Oregon City High School
Skyview High School
Columbia River High School
Silver
Hermiston High School
Hillsboro High School
EQUESTRIAN CLASS ENTRIES
Vern Hulit Award for Excellence in Preparation, Organization and Presentation
Jessica Sayward riding DeeJay
Rodeo Champion of America — Washington