Rose Festival wraps up first weekend on Memorial Day, more volunteers needed

The Festival runs for three weekends: May 25-29, June 2-4 and June 9-11 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. And it brings a little bit of everything for everyone in the family.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Rose Festival is getting ready to wrap up weekend one of — after closing down during the pandemic. This is what many people consider the start of summer.

“It’s amazing to see them come and enjoy the festival like this. [Attendance] is up from last year and last year blew our minds,” said Jessica Metteer, events manager with the Portland Rose Festival.

It’s taking place at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland and is attracting people from all over the Northwest.

“This is our first time coming ever we’re not natives so this is our second year actually living here,” said the Rakach family. "Things are coming back to order and its great to see kids and families just being happy and enjoying their day and the weather."

There’s mouth-watering food, drinks, live performances and of course the carnival rides with family and friends.

“I’m also excited about the games because I get competitive a lot. I just wanna have fun and have fun with my family,” said 10-year-old Maverick Moua.

Local vendors have also felt the community’s support.

Including Dora Darlington LLC (DD LLC) which sells African clothing and accessories.

“This is what I sell from Africa, Ghana,” said Dora Darlington, owner of DD LLC. “I feel really good people are buying. They love what I have, they’re enjoying the colors and it’s really nice here I like it.”

The price of general admission per person is $15 at the gate, but families can save $3 off online. Tickets include all musical performances. Kids ages six-years-old and under can attend for free. Veterans and service members can also get in at no cost by showing their ID at the gate.

“The cost for adult [tickets] are pretty expensive,” said the Rakach family. “But considering how much coordination, permitting and everything else the city has to go through this is lovely and it’s lovely to have a three-day weekend where you’re able to take your family and your kids somewhere.”

And what’s a festival without food? Batter on Deck made an appearance for the first time this year.

“Being from Portland, Oregon, raised here my whole life, it’s an event that I have been coming to since I was a kid, so now being a vendor is almost like a dream come true,” said Batter on Deck owner Isaiah Bostic.

Bostic says these types of events mean everything to local Portland small businesses, especially after the pandemic.

“I’ve done a lot of different events in Portland since I started, but this is hands-down — I tell my friends and family for me this is like the Super Bowl of events,” said Bostic.

But the festivities don’t stop there. For the last century — the Rose Festival Parades have been volunteer-ran. And organizers are in need of more this year.

“Right now we really need people to show up to the starlight parade it’s just one week away. We are still looking for 20 to 30 people to go to our website rose festival.org and sign up to come secure the parade route and really make it so we can send those parades down the street,” said Metteer.

A family of four visiting CityFair for a day could spend, on the lower end, about $135 to $170 or more. The lower end of the price estimate does not include any spending on souvenirs and only accounts for about one carnival ride per person.

Starlight Parade

When: June 3

Where: Downtown Portland

Time: 8 p.m.

What's going on: CareOregon Starlight Parade is the most popular events of the festival as the parade lights up the streets of downtown. This bright tradition features marching bands and flood-lit floats, glow-in-the-dark umbrellas and more. You can enjoy the fun in-person or from the comfort of your couch. Drag performer Poison Waters is the grand marshal this year leading the parade.

Parade route here.

Junior Parade

When: June 7

Where: Hollywood District

Time: 1 p.m.

What's going on: The Fred Meyer Junior Parade is the daytime parade that brings children from all parts of the city to have fun being kids. The parade will feature elementary and middle school marching bands, along with dance teams and more. This year families can participate in the new family fun float award competition and win prizes.

Parade route here.

Grand Floral Parade

When: June 10

Where: Northeast Portland

Time: 10 a.m.

What's going on: The Grand Floral Parade is more than just a bright colorful parade — it's tradition. This parade features traditional large all-floral floats that everyone admires and love. Along with the floats parade guests can expect marching groups, vintage vehicles, flags and much more. Ticket reservations are required from indoor seats inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.