Fleet Week in Portland: What to know about ship and bridge lift schedules

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Rose Festival tradition, Fleet Week, kicks off along the Portland's waterfront this week. This year's ships will start to arrive on Tuesday and they'll be docked through June 12.

With ships arriving and departing, drivers can expect to see more frequent bridge lifts and delays for the Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges.

Ships have been traveling to the city since 1907. Portland is one of a few U.S. Ports of Call that receive visits from the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

Ship arrival and departure schedule

The Portland Rose Festival is expected to announce the names of the visiting ships on June 7. Below is a look at approximate ship arrival and departure times. The schedule could change.

Tuesday, June 6: Two ships arrive with bridge lifts between 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7: One ship arrives with bridge lifts between 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, June 8: Seven ships arrive with bridge lifts between 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Monday, June 12: Ship departures between 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

Follow Portland Fire & Rescue's Twitter page for real-time updates to bridge lifts.

What to know about ship tours

Want to experience first-hand what it's like to be on a U.S. Navy ship? Tours will take place from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day between June 9-11. They are free and are on a first come, first serve basis. Below are a few things to know about the tours.