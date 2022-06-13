Forecasters issue flood watch for Columbia River amid historic levels of spring rain

Rising river levels have already resulted in more frequent Interstate Bridge lifts and a partial closure of Portland's Eastbank Esplanade.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Unusually heavy rain and a melting snowpack have pushed the Columbia River to near flood stage from Vancouver to Longview, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecasters issued a flood watch early Sunday for areas along the Columbia in the greater Vancouver and Portland metro areas, as well as along the lower Columbia and Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County, the Columbian reported.

As of noon Sunday, the river had risen to 15.56 feet (4.7 meters) in Vancouver and covered a portion of the Waterfront Renaissance Trail.

The rising river levels follow an unusually wet stretch of weather fueled by an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture, which brought 1.44 inches (3.65 centimeters) of rain to Vancouver’s Pearson Field in a 48-hour period ending Saturday evening.

Flood stage in Vancouver is 16 feet (4.87 meters), and forecasters say river levels will approach that level repeatedly through late Wednesday morning.

At 16 feet, minor flooding occurs, affecting islands and low-lying areas, with minor impacts on parks or trails along the river, according to the National Weather Service.

Update on the Columbia - look for continued minor flooding of riverside parks and trails, along with some islands, in Vancouver & Portland area. Minor flooding is also still possible along the Columbia in Longview area Tuesday morning.

The Interstate Bridge has been experiencing more frequent lifts in the past several days because the higher river level has reduced the available clearance for vessels passing beneath the bridge.

The Willamette River has also risen substantially in recent days. Portland Parks & Recreation had to temporarily close the floating portions of the Eastbank Esplanade on Sunday because the river was projected to rise high enough to create "unsuitable angels" for the connecting ramps.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office also warned residents over the weekend to stay away from local rivers, particularly the Sandy River, because of fast currents and debris hazards.

Marine deputies and lifeguards are warning swimmers to stay away from local rivers for several days after immense rainfall and rapid snowmelt. The Sandy River (pictured) is especially swollen, fast-moving and numerous hazards exist.

The first two weeks of June have extended one of the wettest springs that the Portland region has seen in years. Portland International Airport had received 12.23 inches of rain so far this month as of June 11, according to the NWS, breaking the previous record of 11.87 inches from 2010.