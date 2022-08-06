Atmospheric river will bring more heavy rain to Portland

Despite drier skies in the past few days, this year's Rose Festival will likely be bookended by rain, thanks to an incoming atmospheric river.

PORTLAND, Ore. — When the first ships arrived at the Portland waterfront for the Rose Festival's Fleet Week on Wednesday afternoon, they were greeted by dry and sunny skies.

But while the Rose Festival's midweek events have been lucky enough to enjoy sunshine — or at least overcast skies without rain — this weekend's festivities are facing a soggier forecast, mirroring the rain that hit last weekend's Starlight Parade.

This weekend's biggest events are the Queen's Coronation at 11 a.m. Friday, the Dragon Boat Race at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Floral Parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and the RoZone concert starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Rain is expected to return to the region by Thursday evening, kicking off a stretch of on and off rain for the next three or four days.

The Portland region has been experiencing an exceptionally cool and rainy spring this year, and the pattern has continued into typically dry June, with Portland International Airport recording 0.81" of rain so far this month. The Willamette Valley could see another inch of rain from Thursday to Sunday.

What is an atmospheric river?

The culprit for the next round of rain is an atmospheric river forecasted to hit both Washington and Oregon in the coming days.

An atmospheric river is a long, narrow channel in the atmosphere that transports most of the water vapor outside of the tropics. The Portland region gets about 50-60% of its average annual rainfall from atmospheric river events.

The strongest atmospheric rivers can carry an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Weather Service's description of the phenomenon.

A big plume of moisture currently out over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move eastward in the next 24 hours, bringing a lot of rain to the Pacific Northwest.

A Wednesday forecast map from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC Davis rates the predicted atmospheric river event as a 4 on a 0-5 scale along much of the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Heavy systems like this are more typically seen in the winter, making the June arrival a rarity.

By the end of Sunday, the Portland area is predicted to have received 0.7" of rain, with other parts of the Interstate 5 corridor seeing as much as 1.1" and parts of the Cascades range seeing as much as 2.65".

The heaviest and steadiest rain is forecasted to hit Western Washington first on Thursday evening, closer to Seattle, but the system will later shift south and clip Portland as well.