Sewage, rainwater overflow into Willamette River for the fifth time this year

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the fifth time in 2021, the Big Pipe sewer system overflowed into the Willamette River.



The overflow was caused by a mix of heavy rain and snow causing the Big Pipe system to reach capacity with stormwater and sewage. The overflow began around 2 a.m. on Sunday.



When an overflow happens, it's advised that the public avoids contact with the river for 48 hours due to increased bacteria in the river.