Portland closes Eastbank Esplanade floating path due to high water

The closure starts Sunday, but Portland Parks & Recreation said it does not know how long it will last.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the popular Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed starting Sunday until further notice due to rising river levels, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Saturday afternoon.

Parks officials said that they have been monitoring data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which indicates that the Willamette River will rise to 15.5 feet by mid-morning on Sunday.

For Parks & Recreation, 15.5 feet is the threshold for a temporary closure for part of the Esplanade, before it becomes to steep to be safely traversed.

The closure only applies to the floating portion of the path from north of the Morrison Bridge to south of the Steel Bridge. With the river water level rising, the floating path is rising above the concrete sidewalk where the path connects, "approaching unsuitable angles."

"Portland Parks & Recreation’s primary concern is for the public’s safety and appreciates people adhering to the temporary closure," the agency said in a statement. "PP&R urges all visitors to respect the protective fencing and signage now being installed. People who had planned to use this portion of the Esplanade will have to find alternate routes to their destinations."

The closure becomes effective Sunday, but PP&R said it does not know how long it will last. Officials theorized that it could reopen on Wednesday or perhaps later in the week.

The Eastbank Esplanade is a 1 1/2 mile path along the east side of the Willamette River waterfront that usually accommodates people walking, cycling or using mobility devices.