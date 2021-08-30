Large commercial fire closes all westbound lanes of Highway 30 near St. Johns Bridge

The fire is in the 8000 block of Northwest St. Helens Road in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue is responding to a large commercial fire near the St. Johns Bridge in Northwest Portland. The fire is in the 8000 block of Northwest Street Helens Road in Portland.

The fire has closed all westbound lanes of Highway 30, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). People are asked to avoid the area.

Portland Fire & Rescue has not said what caused the fire or whether there are any reported injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.