2 residents, firefighter injured in North Portland house fire

The residents of the home reportedly jumped from the second floor to escape, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three people were injured in a house fire early Saturday morning in North Portland's Cathedral Park neighborhood.

Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) said firefighters responded to a home at 7007 N. Amherst St. at about 12:45 a.m. Two residents reportedly jumped from the second floor to escape, according to a press release.

The residents were out front when crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the first floor and part of the second floor. A vehicle next to the home also caught fire.

PF&R said crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The two residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was also transported for heat exhaustion.