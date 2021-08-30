2 people injured in Gresham apartment fire

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two people were injured in a fire at a three-story apartment complex in Gresham Monday morning. The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard.

According to Gresham Fire, one person was injured after jumping from a second-floor window. A second person was injured while trying to catch them. The two were taken to a hospital, but Gresham Fire did not give any details about the extent of their injuries.

Gresham Fire believes the fire started on the second floor of the building. Units above and below were damaged and a neighboring building had some heat damage.

The fire is now under control and firefighters are mopping up.