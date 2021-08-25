x
2 people rescued from apartment fire in Washington County

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Northwest Gina Way.
Credit: TVF&R

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) and the Hillsboro Fire Department rescue two people from a burning apartment in Washington County early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Northwest Gina Way. They were able to quickly extinguish it. TVF&R said medics treated the two people that were rescued for non-life threatening injuries.

According to TVF&R, an investigator determined that a lit candle left on a balcony caused the fire to break out.

Firefighters did not give any specific details about the extent of the damage.

