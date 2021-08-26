Portland's Lloyd Center to reopen on August 30 after electrical fire shut down the mall for weeks

The ice skating rink will stay closed through Sept. 5. There are no details yet on the extent of the damage from the fire on Aug. 6

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center shopping mall in Northeast Portland will reopen on August 30, more than three weeks after an electrical fire in the basement shut down operations.

On Thursday, mall management thanked Pacific Power and Lloyd Center staff for working on the repairs following the fire on August 6.

"Their dedication and tireless effort is a testament to Lloyd Center’s resilience and our continued longevity in Portland,” said Ann Grimmer, the mall's marketing director.

The ice rink will stay closed for an extra few days, through September 5, as staff work to refreeze the space.

No details have been given yet on the extent of the damage caused by flames and smoke or exactly what started the fire. Portland Fire & Rescue officials said the fire started in a generator room and was extinguished by sprinklers. The mall was evacuated due to smoke and power was shut off. There were no injuries reported.