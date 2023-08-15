Clackamas County Fair kicks off amid extreme heat: 'It's the hottest one'

Fair organizers implemented misting stations, industrial-sized fans, and water stations to fill up reusable water bottles.

CANBY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Fair kicked off Tuesday amid an ongoing heat wave that is negatively impacting air quality in Portland and Southwest Washington. Carlee Matheson has worked dozens of county fairs, but she said opening day at the Clackamas County Fair this year stands out.

"As of right now yeah it's the hottest one I've ever been at," Matheson said.

"It's hot enough to have a wet towel on your head," said a fair food vendor cooking over a hot grill. . "That's what you're going to want to do."

The extreme heat is not lost on fair organizers. They implemented a number of safety measures: misting stations, industrial-sized fans, and water stations to fill up reusable water bottles.

"Lots of water, stay hydrated, push through today," fair spokesperson Hanna Russell said. "Take lots of breaks."

And breaks do not just apply to workers either. KGW found a mom and two kids taking a breather in the shade at the fair.

"Hydrate, stay cool, and get out," the mom said. "We didn't go to the parade like we normally would so we could enjoy [the fair] before it gets too hot."

Countless others did the same. They came to the fair and left before the heat became too unbearable.

"We're just staying cool by having the canopy over the kids and some neck coolers which is nice," one woman said.

Matheson is drinking plenty of water and taking plenty of breaks so she can appreciate what she loves best about working these fairs.

"I love the people," Matheson said. "I like talking to new people, getting to know people, the kids, the laughter, the giggles."