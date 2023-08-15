Multnomah County reports first suspected heat-related death amid heat emergency

The county medical examiner is investigating after someone was found dead in Southeast Portland amid temperatures around 106 degrees.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Tuesday reported its first suspected heat-related death amid a heat wave in Portland that has produced multiple days of triple-digit temperatures.

The county medical examiner's office is investigating the death of someone found in Southeast Portland when temperatures were recorded at roughly 106 degrees. Right now the death is still considered a "preliminary suspected case," and further tests will determine whether it was indeed heat-related.

Both the Portland International Airport and Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver recorded highs of 108 degrees on Monday. Troutdale was even hotter, climbing to 110 degrees.

Portland and Multnomah County each declared a state of emergency for extreme heat this week, opening three daytime cooling centers on Monday that were opened again Tuesday.

Multnomah County counted at least five heat-related deaths last year. The year prior, during an unprecedented heat dome event, at least 54 people died in Multnomah County alone. According to a report released by the county, most of those who died were older, lived alone and had no air conditioning. Most of the victims were white and most were male.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Monday through Wednesday, including inland areas of Eugene north to Longview and east in the gorge to Hood River.