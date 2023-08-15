Portland air quality drops as heat wave causes smog buildup

Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality in central western Oregon, but the hazy skies and poor air quality in Portland is due primarily to smog.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The ongoing heat wave is negatively impacting air quality in Portland and Southwest Washington, according to state officials, causing a buildup of ozone pollution and hazy skies throughout the region.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Washington's Southwest Clean Air Agency issued a joint Air Quality Advisory Tuesday morning, warning that the air quality index is expected to rise to the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range in parts of the region, with the elevated smog levels expected to persist through Wednesday evening.

Smog occurs when hot temperatures and low winds cause pollution from cars, paints and aerosols to concentrate in the air. These pollutants react with the sunlight and heat to produce ozone, according to the National Weather Service.

The ozone layer in the upper atmosphere provides protection from dangerous ultraviolet radiation, but ground-level ozone is a primary component of smog, KGW meteorologist Christ McGinness explained, and too much of it is harmful to human health and can lead to breathing problems.

Local residents are urged to try to reduce pollution by cutting back on driving and using mowers and aerosol sprays, officials said. Smog-sensitive people such as children, the elderly and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should limit their outdoor activity. Pollution levels tend to be at their highest in the late afternoon and early evening.

A large portion of western Oregon is also expected to face unhealthy air quality Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires, especially in Eugene and other parts of Lane County, and the National Weather Service issued a separate Air Quality Advisory for the region, urging all residents to stay indoors if possible. However, the thickest portion of the smoke plume doesn't extend as far north as Portland, so the local poor air quality is mainly caused by smog.