Shooting suspect shot and killed after chase, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says

A sheriff's deputy killed the suspect near Southeast 172nd Avenue and Southeast Scouters Mountain Road; police said the suspect fired at them first

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A deputy with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) fatally shot a shooting suspect Saturday night, CCSO said.

The incident started around 11:45 p.m. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast 82nd Drive in unincorporated Clackamas County. When they arrived, deputies found a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim pointed out the suspect's vehicle to deputies as it was driving off and deputies pursued the vehicle, according to CCSO.

The chase ended near Southeast 172nd Avenue and Southeast Scouters Mountain Road.

The sheriff's office said that, when the pursuit came to a stop, the suspect shot at one of the deputies, after which the deputy shot back and hit the suspect. No deputies were injured.

The suspect was given medical aid and transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

CCSO has not identified the deceased suspect or the shooting victim.

The name of the CCSO deputy who was involved has not been released. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

