1 dead, another injured after shooting in Northwest Portland

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street. No arrests have been made, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man was killed and a woman was hurt after a shooting in Northwest Portland late Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PBB) reported.

At around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street. When responding officers arrived they found two victims hurt, a man and a woman.

The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and officers provided medical care and CPR. When paramedics arrived they attempted additional life saving measures but the man died at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and is being treated for injuries that are considered to be non-life threatening, according to police.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Police did not release the names of the two victims.

PPB homicide detectives responded to investigate. During the investigation, streets within a one-block radius of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest Irving Street were closed.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, or Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991. Reference case number 23-110484.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

