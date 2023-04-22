1 dead in shooting at affordable housing complex in NE Portland's Cully neighborhood

The shooting occurred inside an apartment complex on Northeast Killingsworth just after 2 a.m., police said. No suspect or suspects have been arrested at this.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth near Northeast Cully Boulevard. Upon arrival officers found a man who was dead at the scene.

The PPB Homicide Unit responded to investigate. During the investigation, Northeast Killingsworth Street was closed between Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Lombard Street.

No suspect or suspects have been arrested at this time.

The investigation is still in the initial phases, so the name and age of the victim will not be released at this time, according to detectives. Additional details will be released when appropriate.

The apartment complex where the shooting occurred, Las Adelitas, is the latest project from Hacienda Community Development Corporation, a local nonprofit that builds affordable housing with supportive resources all over the Portland metro area. Las Adelitas opened in December.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449, and reference case number 23-103860.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

