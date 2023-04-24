Officers respond to reported shooting at Southeast Portland business, find 1 person dead

Officers responded Sunday morning to a reported shooting inside a business on Southeast Foster Road and found a person who had been killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead after a reported shooting inside a business in Southeast Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

The shooting report came in around 10:26 a.m. Sunday. The caller said the shooting happened inside a business in the area of Southeast Foster Road and 52nd Avenue. Video from the scene showed police crime-scene tape in front of the adult entertainment store Fantasyland.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been killed. Police did not identify the victim and did not report the cause or manner of death. No arrests were made and PPB did not report any suspect information.

If this death is ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, it will be the 25th homicide in Portland in 2023. At this time last year, there had been 32 homicides in the city.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 23-105084.

This was the second fatal shooting this past weekend in Portland. Early Saturday morning, a man was found dead after police received a report of a shooting inside the Las Adelitas apartment complex in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood. The name and age of the victim was not released and no arrests were made. Police did not report any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here