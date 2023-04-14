Woman identified in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Klamath County in connection with the March 31 death of Connie Campagna-Martinez, 48.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have release the identity of a woman found shot to death on March 31 in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, revealing the arrest of a teenage suspect.

On Friday, March 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:14 p.m. on Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard near Southeast 92nd Avenue.

Officers found a woman dead when they arrived at the scene. No immediate arrests were made and police did not report any suspect information.

The Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that the woman, identified as 48-year-old Connie Campagna-Martinez, died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Her family has been notified of her death.

On Saturday, April 8, police arrested a suspect in the case — a 17-year-old boy in Chiloquin, Oregon, a town in Klamath County.

The teen suspect was booked into the Klamath County Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He will later be transported to Multnomah County, PPB said.

Campagna-Martinez death marked Portland's 19th homicide in 2023. A week prior to this shooting, Portland saw its deadliest shooting in a North Portland neighborhood, which marked the 15th, 16th and 17th homicides in the city. Portland high school students were identified as victims in that shooting.

