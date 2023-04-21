Grand jury rules Oregon State Police trooper's use of force was justified in deadly I-5 shooting

The Marion County District Attorney's office released body cam video showing the suspect fired his gun first.

MARION COUNTY, Oregon — A Marion County grand jury found an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper’s use of force was justified in a deadly shooting on Interstate 5 near Salem this month.

The Marion County District Attorney’s office released videos showing three different angles of the incident that took place April 10. One perspective came from OSP trooper Andrew Tuttle’s body camera.

A witness’ dashboard camera shows the suspect, 31-year-old Felipe Amezcua Manzo, running into traffic on I-5, pointing a gun at cars and trying to break in. At one point, he fires his gun toward a vehicle, but didn’t hit anyone.

Tuttle’s dashcam video showed Amezcua Manzo running onto the grass shoulder. Tuttle gets out of his car and orders the suspect to get down on the ground. Tuttle’s body cam captured video of the suspect firing at Tuttle first. Tuttle returned fire as he ran back to his patrol car. The two continued to exchange gunfire for several seconds. Eventually, Tuttle hit Amezcua Manzo six times, killing him. Investigators said Tuttle may have been grazed by a bullet but didn’t require medical attention.

While Tuttle waited for backup, body cam video showed a man running up to help. He identified himself as a retired Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy. Tuttle gave the retired deputy his second gun and they waited together for backup.

"The situational awareness that this officer displayed during this encounter was truly amazing," said Dr. Keith Taylor, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Taylor reviewed the videos from this case.

"I hope [the video] allows the general public to understand the difficulties that officers face when they put on that uniform," Taylor said.

From his perspective, Taylor said he believes Tuttle did what had to be done, given Amezcua Manzo's actions.

"Certainly [Amezcua Manzo] didn't listen to the lawful orders of the officer to drop the weapon and instead responded with bullets," Taylor said.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson shared he following statement:

“I am grateful to the Grand Jury for their thoughtful and thorough review of this case. We are fortunate to have law enforcement professionals in this county who responsibly and diligently carry out their investigative duties under Senate Bill 111. This case highlights the risk our police officers are willing to assume on our behalf every day. While this is not the ending anyone would’ve wanted for Mr. Amezcua Manzo, our community owes a debt of gratitude to Trooper Tuttle for his courageous actions.”

Investigators said the gun they recovered from Amezcua Manzo had a blue laser sight and light. Tuttle said the suspect aimed it at his head during the shootout. Ultimately, the grand jury ruled Tuttle's use of force was justified since Amezcua Manzo didn't listen to verbal warnings while using deadly force; things Taylor noted they they knew because of the video.