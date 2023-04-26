Police identify victim of SE Portland homicide; suspect killed in Clackamas County confrontation

29-year-old Zachery Freeman's brothers are in disbelief after he was killed inside of a business on Southeast Foster over the weekend. The suspect is dead.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Zachery Freeman's two brothers are still in utter disbelief after his senseless death in a Southeast Portland shooting over the weekend — followed soon after by the death of the shooting suspect in a confrontation with law enforcement in Clackamas County.

"This is my baby, baby, baby brother, you know," said Isaac Wilson, one of Zachery's brothers. "Something like this is beyond me. We would never expect something like this happening in a million years."

Portland police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Zachery Freeman, 29, was the man shot and killed inside of a business on Southeast Foster near 52nd Avenue on Sunday morning. Video from the scene captured crime scene tape around Fantasyland, an adult entertainment store.

Zachery was a member of Portland's LGBTQ+ community who attended rallies and protests — someone who worked to make Portland a better place, his brothers said. It was his time in Portland they really saw him come out of his shell.

"As a beautiful person who loved Portland, who loved Oregon, who came out here a quiet, timid person from St. Louis, Missouri," said his brother Daniel Freeman, "never spoke a word for four, five months and blossomed into an Oregonian — he loved it here."

"He's a great guy," said Wilson. "The thing I miss most about him is every time we did a family event like floating or anything, he wanted to go camping all the time and he was always the light of the party, you know — he always brought something, he brought love, joy, peace, you know?"

"When you think of Zachery Michael Freeman you think of love, life, family, respect, honor, integrity," added Daniel Freeman.

The last few days have been difficult ones for Zachery Freeman's brothers. Not only did they lose a brother — having lost one before, in 2003 — but they've been in the dark about what happened.

"I'm an understandable person. There's probably a couple detectives still working on this and they don't want to release it in a harmful manner, you know what I'm saying?" said Wilson. "I'm sure they're still doing their job and hopefully they can get us some more information one of these days ... For me, truthfully, I told the family I'd rather see the guy's face and put him behind bars. I don't wish death on anybody."

Portland police provided one piece of the puzzle on Wednesday, confirming that the suspect in Zachery Freeman's homicide was the same person shot and killed by law enforcement in Clackamas County on Monday night.

By Sunday evening, the Portland Police Bureau said, homicide detectives had identified the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. A description of the suspect and his vehicle were circulated out to patrol officers throughout the city.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, Portland officers spotted a vehicle matching that description, according to an updated statement from the Clackamas County District Attorney's office. Officers tried to stop the car around Southeast 82nd and Holgate, but he kept driving south into Clackamas County.

Police put down strike strips to disable the suspect's vehicle, but he managed to continue south toward Southeast 82nd and Monterey. Pursuing officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's car in this area.

"The suspect then drew a handgun and fired at police from his car," the DA's office said. "Two Portland police officers returned fire as did a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy."

The suspect was hit by gunfire, the DA's office said, and died in spite of attempted lifesaving efforts.

"Due to the speed at which the event unfolded the opportunity for de-escalation and less than lethal options did not present itself," the DA's office added.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as a 20-year-old white male, Jack Watson of Portland.

The officers and deputy who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave until the case goes before a Clackamas County grand jury. Per each agency's policy, names of the PPB officers will be released May 9 and the deputy on April 27.

But with the death of the only suspect in Zachery Freeman's homicide, his family's hopes that they will ever get more answers are dwindling. KGW spoke to them shortly before the suspect was identified.

"Every morning I'd wake up for the past couple days and just see what's transpiring, what's going on, what's been said, calling mom, calling (Portland police), 'Have you heard anything?' We're not getting much at all," said Wilson. "There are so many different scenarios playing in my head what could've led up to it and I just want to get some closure."

"The detective who spoke to me basically told me I'll never know — I'll never know why my brother was killed," said Daniel Freeman. "I know when, I know where ... I don't even know who."