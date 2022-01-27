Albany police detective fires shot while arresting 2 suspects wanted on warrants

The shot did not hit the suspects and no one was hurt, Albany police said.

ALBANY, Oregon — An Albany police detective fired a shot while trying to arrest two suspects wanted on multiple warrants Wednesday evening. The shot did not hit the suspects and no one was hurt, Albany police said.

On Jan. 26 around 6:22 p.m., members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE) assisted patrol officers with trying to arrest a 26-year-old and a 31-year-old on multiple warrants.

According to a news release from Albany police, one of the suspects used his vehicle as a "weapon" and rammed multiple vehicles in the parking lot of Bob's Family Market on Southeast Geary Street. An Albany police detective fired one shot at the vehicle, but did not hit the suspects.

Albany police, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police were able to arrest the two suspects.

The 31-year-old suspect from Corvallis was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. He is being held on multiple arrest warrants without bail and additional charges are pending. The 26-year-old suspect from Albany is also being held on several arrest warrants without bail at the Linn County Jail.

The Albany police detective who fired the shot has been placed on critical incident leave, which is police department policy. In this circumstance, Albany police said critical incident leave is not considered a suspension or disciplinary action.

The Lebanon Police Department and the Linn Benton Major crimes Team are investigating.