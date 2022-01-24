Man fatally shot in NE Portland, no arrests made, police say

Portland police said no arrests have been made and they're not releasing any suspect information at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

At 11:31 p.m., a person flagged down a PPB sergeant and told him a person had been found dead near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Milton Street. When the sergeant arrived at the scene, he found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The PPB Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting. PPB said no arrests have been made and it's not releasing any suspect information at this time. PPB said it will release more information when appropriate.

During the investigation, Northeast Milton Street was closed between 82nd Avenue and 85th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this case should contact PPB Det. Tony Merrill at anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 or PPB Det. Brian Sims at brian.sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079.

