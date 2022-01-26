Man arrested for shooting cars with BB gun on I-405 in Portland

Five people called to report damage, including dents and broken windows. Police believe there are more victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man for allegedly shooting a BB gun at passing cars on Interstate 405 northbound on Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said shortly after 12 p.m., officers received five separate calls about vehicles being damaged on the freeway between the Southwest Columbia overpass and the Fremont Bridge.

The damage included broken windows and dents; no injuries were reported.

Police said they eventually determined that 21-year-old Worku Bradford had been firing a BB rifle from the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Taylor Street.

Officers said they recovered the BB gun as well as a bottle of bronze BBs and a scope.

Bradford was arrested and booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to PPB, investigators believe there are more victims and additional charges are likely.

Anyone who might have been a victim and has not yet reported it should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Reference case 22-23229 and put "Central NRT" in the subject line.