University of Oregon, Oregon State requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for events

Everyone 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend Ducks and Beavers games.

University of Oregon (UO) and Oregon State (OSU) are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for anyone 12 and older to attend designated university events and activities. And yes, that includes Ducks and Beavers games.

The policy takes effect Monday, Aug. 23.

Those who are vaccinated can show their CDC-issued vaccination card, a cell phone picture of the card or a photocopy. Attendees must also be vaccinated at least two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or first dose of Johnson & Johnson, the universities announced Friday.

For those without proof of vaccination, UO and OSU are requiring attendees to show documentation of a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of an event. Home tests will not be accepted.

The documentation can be paper or electronic, and must include the following:

Test result. Type of test (e.g., nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test). Entity issuing the result (e.g., laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service). Specimen collection date. A negative test result must show the specimen was collected within the three days before the event to be attended. Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result.

For UO events, those who've had a positive viral test within three months of an event, and who've met the criteria to end isolation, may obtain a letter from a health care provider saying they've been cleared for attendance. Oregon State confirmed this is not allowed under OSU's policy.

University officials hope the policy will help curb the spread of the fast-spreading delta variant, which has led to hospitals and emergency rooms being overwhelmed in recent weeks.

For indoor events, attendees 5 and older will need to wear a face mask, even while seated, unless they are actively eating or drinking. This is in compliance with the state's indoor mask mandate that went into effect Aug. 13.