Watch live: Gov. Brown discusses statewide face mask mandate that begins Friday

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will provide more details about a renewed statewide face mask mandate during a briefing Wednesday morning. The mandate, which begins Friday, August 13, means people across the state will be required to wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, as the state attempts to combat the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The mask mandate applies to adults and children older than 5, though for those riding public transit, the mandate applies to adults and children older than 2. Though the mandate doesn't require masks in crowded outdoor settings, the state still strongly encourages that people wear masks in those situations.

Exceptions are allowed for activities where it would be impractical or impossible to wear a mask, for example, while eating or drinking; during swimming and organized, competitive sports; and for performances involving singing or speaking in public.

The governor's office said Oregon OSHA will play a role in enforcement of the mask mandate for employers and employees. OSHA will work with businesses that are attempting to comply and won't conduct inspections or issue fines initially while businesses start implementation of masking protocols.

Brown also announced that Oregon will require all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval, whichever is later.

"Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals, that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge," Brown said. "When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care, whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations. If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk."